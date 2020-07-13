A one year old child is dead. The baby was with his family enjoying a Sunday night in the Summer when someone started shooting . Three people were injured and the baby was killed. This. Must.STOP! We as a community, we as a police department denounce this disgusting violence. pic.twitter.com/R66DVO6cTA

‘This is not anything we can allow in our city,’ de Blasio said, after doing away with the anticrime unit that dealt effectively in reducing gun violence.

Via Washington Examiner:

A 1-year-old boy was shot and killed during a family barbecue in Brooklyn, New York.

Davell Gardner and his family were on Madison Street in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood Sunday around 11:30 p.m. having a cookout when gunfire erupted, according to police.

“A one year old child is dead. The baby was with his family enjoying a Sunday night in the Summer when someone started shooting . Three people were injured and the baby was killed. This. Must.STOP! We as a community, we as a police department denounce this disgusting violence,” NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Bureau Jeffrey Maddrey tweeted.

