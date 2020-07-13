A one year old child is dead. The baby was with his family enjoying a Sunday night in the Summer when someone started shooting . Three people were injured and the baby was killed. This. Must.STOP! We as a community, we as a police department denounce this disgusting violence. pic.twitter.com/R66DVO6cTA
— Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDCommAffairs) July 13, 2020
‘This is not anything we can allow in our city,’ de Blasio said, after doing away with the anticrime unit that dealt effectively in reducing gun violence.
A 1-year-old boy was shot and killed during a family barbecue in Brooklyn, New York.
Davell Gardner and his family were on Madison Street in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood Sunday around 11:30 p.m. having a cookout when gunfire erupted, according to police.
