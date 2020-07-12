Via Fox News:

Many took to social media to express their displeasure with Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue after he praised President Trump at a White House event on Thursday, but others are flipping the narrative and calling for a Goya Foods “buy-cott.”

“My brother came up with a terrific idea and I am encouraging all to join me in purchasing $10 worth of Goya Foods products and donating them to your local food bank,” self-described “conservatarian” radio host Mike Opelka wrote on Twitter. “Let’s push a BUY-cott, not a boycott. Let’s show the #Goyaway people what compassion can do.

Opelka’s post received 27,000 likes.

“Go out today and buy your Goya foods,” Fox News host Mark Levin wrote on Twitter.

