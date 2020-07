Via CBS:

Fire crews are responding to a fire and explosion onboard a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego which injured several sailors Sunday morning, according to authorities. A three-alarm fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) was reported at 8:51 a.m. at the base located on 32nd Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. San Diego is the ship’s homeport.

