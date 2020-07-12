Oh well.

Via Daily Wire:

Democratic Governor Tim Walz responded to President Donald Trump’s decision to reject his $500 million bailout request for the damage caused by the weeks-long violent rioting in Minneapolis in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Gov. Waltz was widely criticized for his slow reaction to the violence, particularly by President Trump.

“Walz, a Democrat, requested that Trump declare Minnesota a ‘major disaster’ zone in a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency on July 2 after more than 1,500 buildings were damaged by looting and rioting in the wake of Floyd’s death, totaling over $500 million in damages,” The Washington Examiner reported.

The Democrat says he is “disappointed” in Trump’s rejection of the financial aid.

