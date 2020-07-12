The claim: Trump campaign shirts feature imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol Our ruling: True https://t.co/3eCiYdgQvK — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020

It’s part of the presidential seal, created long before the Nazis.

Presidential seal from the FDR era, on display at the FDR museum. So FDR was a Nazi? pic.twitter.com/ECo64v4alJ — Randy (@UomoGentile001) July 12, 2020

It’s part of Nancy Pelosi’s seal. But they’d never do an article about her like that.

Not to mention a boatload of other things.

The problem is not just that they want to attack Trump, the problem is also that they’re so ignorant of American history and easily manipulated.

Clarification: The claim that Trump 2020 has put out a T-shirt with a symbol similar to a Nazi eagle and is being criticized for it is true. Worth noting, the eagle is a longtime US symbol, too. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020

“Worth noting,” unreal.