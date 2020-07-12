Those that went through it before can see it happening again.

Via Townhall:

Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez issued a stark warning to Americans last week during a roundtable meeting last week with President Donald Trump. According to Alvarez, the President of Sunshine Gasoline, the American Dream is at risk of being destroyed by the Left. The tactics that are being used are the same ones he saw in Communist Cuba when he was 11-years-old.

“We come over here, in my case because my parents chose that I would not be indoctrinated by the communist country, by the totalitarian country, by the totalitarian regime. They don’t educate children. Absolutely not. And this is something that we need to understand. What is happening in our backyard today, I experienced as an 11-year-old. I remember vividly all the promises that a guy named Castro gave, and how 99 percent of the people swallowed the pill,” he warned. “It took many years later, after I read somebody named Saul Alinsky, that I realized that all those people were nothing but useful idiots. I remember Castro while in the mountains being interviewed and asked if he was a communist. He went crazy. … He was going to save Cuba. I remember how he promised to the farmers, to the wahitos that you’re going to own the land. I remember all the promises that we hear today about free education and free health care and free land.”

