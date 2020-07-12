Going to go out on a limb here and say President Trump looks pretty badass in a mask. https://t.co/BaxoizKrPN — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) July 11, 2020

Some day someone will do a study on how many lives might have been saved if this happened in February or March https://t.co/Y5iL9XFPC6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 11, 2020

Whoops:

“There’s really no need to be wearing the mask,” says Dr. Erica Shenoy, associate chief of Mass General Hospital's Infection Control Unit, about healthy people wearing surgical masks amid coronavirus fears. “It eventually will impact the supply and … we need those masks.” pic.twitter.com/Ak4aZvKrZX — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 26, 2020