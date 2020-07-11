Via Townhall:

A spike in Wuhan coronavirus cases in the Denver metropolitan area forced the city of Englewood, Colorado – just south of Denver – to issue a mask mandate. Those who refuse to comply with the mandate can be issued a lofty fine and sentenced up to a year in jail.

Those inside city limits and over the age of 6 are required to wear masks when:

Inside a retail business

Inside a commercial business

Inside a government office

Inside a health care facility, hospital, dentist, pharmacy and veterinary office

While waiting for and riding public transportation (including taxis and ride-sharing services, like Uber and Lyft) and private car service.

Keep reading…