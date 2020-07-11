This is insane. Social workers are going to get hurt and killed.
Via Daily Wire:
Police in St. Petersburg, Florida announced Thursday they will no longer send an officer for non-violent 911 calls.
Instead, the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said they would be creating a new division within the department – the Community Assistance Liaison (CAL). The SPPD said it planned to retain “a social service agency to respond to non-violent calls for service from the public.”
The new setup will begin on October 1, when CAL team members will respond to the following issues instead of police officers: