“They fundamentally undercounted the Trump vote” in 2016, she says. “I believe that same thing is happening right now.” https://t.co/XXnyo66QDg

She thinks the data is dead wrong.

Going to need everyone out to vote.

Via Twitchy:

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA analyst, is warning Dems to not believe the polls that show Joe Biden leading President Trump.

Via Politico’s Tim Alberta: “They fundamentally undercounted the Trump vote” in 2016, she says. “I believe that same thing is happening right now.”

