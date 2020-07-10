🚨 DON’T BELIEVE THE POLLS showing a Biden blowout, Elissa Slotkin warns fellow Dems🚨
She thinks the data is dead wrong.
“They fundamentally undercounted the Trump vote” in 2016, she says. “I believe that same thing is happening right now.”https://t.co/XXnyo66QDg
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) July 10, 2020
Going to need everyone out to vote.
Via Twitchy:
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA analyst, is warning Dems to not believe the polls that show Joe Biden leading President Trump.
