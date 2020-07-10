Via Townhall:

It’s over. The game is over. As we’ve said before, this was the anti-Trumpers’ final battle. The prolonged legal fight over Michael Flynn was their Waterloo—and just like with Napoleon, it ended in total defeat. All that’s left is the judge in the case, Emmet Sullivan, further embarrassing himself by appealing the D.C. Court of Appeals ruling that he toss the criminal case against the former Trump official. He’s not. He can’t because he knows he’s going to eat it. Sullivan had accused Flynn of being a traitor in open court and was not one to hide the fact that he was going to send Flynn away to prison for a term much longer than what the Mueller team had recommended. These folks are arrogant. They had to admit that they’re wrong.

More and more documents that have been revealed show a history of prosecutorial misconduct by those at the Department of Justice. Top FBI officials, like disgraced top brass men Andrew McCabe and James Comey, were out to get Flynn no matter what. They had no evidence to rope him into a federal investigation let alone sit down for an interview with him, of which the agents involved said they walked away feeling that Flynn did not lie to them. And yet, Flynn had the screws put to him when Robert Mueller became special counsel, took over the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Russian collusion, and forced him into pleading guilty to a bogus “lying to the FBI” charge.

Keep reading…