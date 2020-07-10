A look at the story behind the Hagia Sophia as Erdogan declares the sixth-century building a mosque pic.twitter.com/JKebNftuIl

Bad move.

Via Fox News:

Turkey will convert the Hagia Sophia cultural site back into a functioning mosque. The millenary place of worship was turned into a museum in 1934.

The country’s top administrative court annulled Hagia Sophia’s status as a museum early on Friday morning. Shortly after, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a presidential decree that transferred management of the site from the Ministry of Culture to the Diyanet, Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs.

