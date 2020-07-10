CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue: "We're all truly blessed to have a leader like President @realDonaldTrump " pic.twitter.com/vqMP4C3rqb

Now there’s also a “buycott” underway to buy Goya to balance off any reaction from folks trying to cancel Goya.

Via Fox News:

Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue said on Friday that he is not backing down in the face of a boycott over his visit to the White House.

“We were part of a commission called the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and they called on us to be there to see how we could help opportunities within the economic and educational realm for prosperity among Hispanics and among the United States,” Unanue told “Fox & Friends.”

Unanue said that the United States is the second-largest Hispanic country in the world behind Mexico.

