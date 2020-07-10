Feds are laying it down, even while the locals are not.

Via Fox News:

Attorney General Bill Barr gave an update Thursday on the federal investigations into rioting that took place across the nation in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Barr had previously announced that the Justice Department had evidence that outside instigators — including individuals connected to Antifa — were behind some of the violence that appeared to spin out of peaceful protests against police brutality. The attorney general said that “legitimate demonstrations” were “hijacked” by these outside actors, and that federal law enforcement is “building up our intelligence” on the alleged instigators.

“We already arrested over 150 people on federal charges, and we have over 500 investigations underway going on across the nation focused on these hardcore instigators involved in this rioting,” Barr said during a federal and local law enforcement roundtable discussion in Arkansas.

