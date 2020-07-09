I have just been made aware that the following traffic sign is being displayed on Main Street. I have ordered that it be taken down immediately and am taking steps to find out how this happened. I apologize to the residents of Melrose. pic.twitter.com/BMGmFYcWfd

They’re actually investigating this evil sign.

Via WCVB 5:

The Melrose police chief has launched an investigation after one of his officers typed a message on a traffic sign that read, in part, “All Lives Matter.”

Mayor Paul Brodeur shared a photo of the traffic sign, which has since been changed, to his Facebook page on Wednesday. In that photo, the sign reads “The safety of all lives matter.”

“I have ordered that it be taken down immediately and am taking steps to find out how this happened,” Brodeur wrote in his post. “I apologize to the residents of Melrose.”

The traffic sign is still up in the area of 236 Main St., but no longer displays the message. The sign appears to belong to the Melrose Police Department.

Keep reading…