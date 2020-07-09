Radical Leftists even in the military.

The US Army is investigating how a handout distributed on a base in Alabama initially included a description that the phrase “Make America Great Again” was a form of “covert white supremacy” and therefore racist — which it says was “sent out in error and immediately recalled.”

Earlier this week, a graphic was included in a handout disseminated at the US Army’s Redstone Arsenal that suggested that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan was a form of “covert white supremacy.”

On July 6 at Redstone, officials distributed a handout to personnel that “included two unapproved pages that were sent out in error and immediately recalled,” Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement.

The slides were to promote the Army’s so-called listening tour under a program it calls Project Inclusion, a new initiative to improve diversity and racial inclusion across the military.

