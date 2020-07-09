And yes, that includes the half a million people who live in Tulsa. You are now under the boot of the Muscogee Nation. Not America.

Via IB Times:

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday around 3 million acres of land in eastern Oklahoma, including parts of Tulsa, is considered Native American land. Justices voted 5-4 in favor of the decision, with Justice Neil Gorsuch voting with the liberal justices and penning the court’s opinion.

The area in question is home to around 1.8 million people though only 15% of the population at most is considered Native American.

“Today we are asked whether the land these treaties promised remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law,” Gorsuch said. “Because Congress has not said otherwise, we hold the government to its word.”

Thursday’s decision revolved around the 1997 conviction of Native American Jimcy McGirt. McGirt was convicted in Oklahoma state court in the rape of a 4-year-old girl and was sentenced to 1,000 years, plus life, in prison for the crime. However, McGirt argued Oklahoma authorities overstepped their jurisdiction because the crime took place within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation’s land.

McGirt filed multiple appeals in Oklahoma courts, which were thrown out, before appealing to the Supreme Court.

