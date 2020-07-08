Today, Joe Biden’s unity task force released recommendations for the DNC platform that crib straight from Bernie Sanders’ radical agenda.

So Dems are going to get Bernie anyway, in a Biden mask.

Via Twitchy:

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force issued its recommended guidance for the DNC to follow this election cycle, and that included eliminating anything that would allegedly pull needed resources from public schools, including private charter schools and school vouchers. No surprise there, really.

GOP rapid response director Steve Guest got his hands on Joe Biden’s Unity Task Force recommendations and found that Biden pulls a lot — word-for-word — from Bernie Sanders’ socialist platform.

