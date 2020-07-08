Via ABC:

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) — Seven people were shot, four of them fatally, in a hail of gunfire in Paterson, New Jersey, Tuesday night.

Police say the victims were struck in the area of Harrison Street and Carroll Street just after 11 p.m.

Four sustained critical injuries and were rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where they later died.

They were identified as 37-year-old Al Malik Williams, 37-year-old Otis Smith, 22-year-old Unique Jones, and 25-year-old Nygier Barrett.

A 24-year-old man was treated and released, while a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were admitted and are in stable condition.

The incident is believed to be gang related, and the gunmen fled the scene in a black vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Police were processing a large crime scene, with multiple shots fired and vehicles struck by bullets.

Hours later, U.S. Marshals attempting to arrest a suspect on Hamilton Street got into a standoff, with possibe shots fired. It was not immediately known if that suspect was related to Tuesday night’s shootings.

Keep reading…