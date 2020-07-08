And when they rule in his favor, we’ll move on to the next conspiracy.

Via Yahoo:

Washington (AFP) – The US Supreme Court is to rule on Thursday on whether President Donald Trump must release financial records to prosecutors and Congress, politically sensitive cases with potentially far-reaching implications.

Asserting presidential immunity, the New York real estate tycoon has refused to release his tax returns despite promising to do so during his 2016 campaign for the White House.

Trump’s finances are the target of Democratic-led committees in the House of Representatives which are looking into the president, the Trump Organization and his family in what started as a probe into foreign influence in 2016.

