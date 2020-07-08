What a surprise, liberals with the slightest criticism back out of a principled stand, thus proving the original point of the letter.

Via Hot Air:

This reads like a satire from Jonathan Swift or George Orwell, and if it were a movie, it would be the film of our times. John wrote yesterday about the letter signed by 153 “prominent artists and intellectuals,” as the New York Times describes them, decrying cancel culture and defending free speech and open debate. They argued at Harper’s that the Left’s cancel culture had become “an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.”

When the Left set about proving it, it didn’t take long for the signatories to start surrendering to the very phenomenon they protested:

