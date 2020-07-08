Via Townhall:

NBC News is looking to change up their newsroom. The organization has a goal of having a more diverse workforce, which NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde says is reflective of the audience they serve. This need for diversity is what led the company to create the “Fifty Percent Challenge.”

“As a news organization we have a unique responsibility to reflect the country and all of the communities we serve,” Conde said in an internal memo. “Simply put, we aspire to achieve two concrete goals: that 50% of our News organization employees be women and 50% of our total workforce be people of color.”

According to The Hill, the company employs roughly 3,000 people. Their news organizations include NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

As of now, women make up 50 percent of the organization’s workforce. People of color make up 27 percent.

