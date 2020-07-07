Scared of the Rona.

Via NY Times:

TORONTO — He sent his regrets.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Monday he won’t attend a meeting in Washington this week with President Donald Trump and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico. The meeting was meant to celebrate the official start of the new trade deal between the three countries — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (U.S.M.C.A.).

Mr. Trudeau’s reason for not attending? Scheduling conflicts, he said.

He has virtual cabinet meetings and a “long-planned” session in Parliament on Wednesday, when the Washington summit is scheduled to begin.

