Via The Sun:

GHISLAINE Maxwell’s every move will be monitored behind bars following the jail cell death of her former lover.

The Brit socialite has been transferred to New York’s tough Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) ahead of a high-profile court hearing on child sex charges.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested by the same US Attorneys Office last year – but killed himself before he faced justice on charges of sex trafficking.

Now a law-enforcement source has revealed prison officials in charge of the MDC in Brooklyn are determined to avoid a similar fate with Maxwell.

“They want to make sure she’ll stand trial,” a source told the New York Post before adding the Bureau of Prisons doesn’t want another “black eye.”

The 58-year-old will be guarded by the “highest security available” while behind bars, the source added.

