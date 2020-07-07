Via Business Insider:

A direct descendant of Thomas Jefferson is calling for the Washington, DC, memorial to the third US president to be removed and replaced with a monument to Harriet Tubman.

“[Jefferson’s] memorial in Washington should be taken down and replaced. Described by the National Park Service as ‘a shrine to freedom,’ it is anything but,” Lucian K. Truscott IV wrote in a New York Times op-ed. “In Jefferson’s place, there should be another statue. It should be of Harriet Tubman.”

Truscott’s great-aunts and great-grandmother were the great-granddaughters of Jefferson.

