Via NFL.com:

The Philadelphia Eagles have spoken to DeSean Jackson about “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling” statements the receiver made on Instagram.

The Eagles released a statement Tuesday that said the team is “continuing to evaluate the circumstances.”

“We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts,” the statement read. “Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.

We are disappointed and we iterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.

We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.”

