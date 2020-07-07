Hear as pastor asks them multiple to stop blocking the church entrance. GBC men form a line to protect children. pic.twitter.com/iZYJaxH1sH

These young children were more mature than the thugs berating them and their mother as they walked into church.

Via Daily Wire:

Videos posted on social media show parishioners, both black and white, being harassed and physically assaulted at Grace Baptist Church in Troy, New York.

The protesters, repeatedly shouting “Black Lives Matter,” even harassed and blocked churchgoers while they were with their young children, using a megaphone to scream at the families, shaming and threatening their parents with calls to CPS, or Child Protective Services.

The assaults, harassment, and protesting have been occurring since at least the end of June, according to the viral videos posted online. The church has refused to close or backdown, directing men from the parish to help escort fellow worshipers inside as they are blocked by BLM protesters.

