This editorial is simply insane. Yes, he criticized the violent rioters and radicals rampaging in the streets. But his speech was mostly a full-throated defense of America’s history and heroes, and cited not a confederate among them. https://t.co/4nPtDY03HB

They moved on from spinning to just straight up lying, assuming most will not listen to the actual speech.

Via Twitchy:

If you were with us here at Twitchy on Saturday, you were treated to post after post about the media’s reaction to President Trump’s July 3rd speech at Mount Rushmore. There were plenty of d-words words used to describe it: “dark,” “divisive,” and “dystopian.” And now we have a new d-word, thanks to the editorial board of the Washington Post: “depraved.”

We’ve practically lost count of the number of hit pieces on the president’s speech printed in the Washington Post alone. Robert Costa and Philip Bump claimed that President Trump’s “unyielding push” to preserve Confederate symbols and the legacy of white domination was crystallized in his dystopian speech — never mind that he never once used the word “Confederate.”

