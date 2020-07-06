Via Action News:

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and authorizing the call up of up to 1,000 National Guard troops in Georgia.

The troops will be deployed as needed to protect state buildings, including the state capitol, the Georgia Department of Public Safety headquarters, the governor’s mansion and the Georgia World Congress Center.

The goal, according to the governor’s office, is to free up state troopers from those locations so they can help patrol the streets of Atlanta.

