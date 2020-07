Insane. Protesters killed her, because this mayor refused to clear the area they occupied for weeks.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responds to a weekend of violence in her city describing a "perfect storm," and pointing to President Trump, saying his lack of leadership is stirring emotions which are playing out as "violence in our streets." https://t.co/Gke7JcI5nU pic.twitter.com/yFHIEikGh0

— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) July 6, 2020