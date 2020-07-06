#BREAKING: Country music star and strong conservative Charlie Daniels has died after suffering a stroke at age 83 (whose columns have been published for years at @NewsBusters's sister site @CNSNews) pic.twitter.com/m3bph1PwhB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 6, 2020

“I’ll Fly Away” – 2008 GMA Dove Awards- TeamCDB/BW https://t.co/vwu5yQhg64 — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 6, 2020

Rest in Peace to a legend. You'll be missed, Charlie Daniels.

"My Beautiful America" and your legacy will play on forever. pic.twitter.com/EiKo6MT8XN — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 6, 2020

Charlie Daniels would send these same five tweets out once a day. RIP to an absolute king pic.twitter.com/QCxPnUKyYu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 6, 2020