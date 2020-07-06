Do their lives matter? Secoriea Turner was allegedly killed by “protesters.”

Via Fox News:

A group of American families and communities are in mourning Monday following shooting incidents over the Fourth of July weekend that resulted in the deaths of six children – the youngest just 6 years old.

The fatal incidents come as shootings are on the rise in places like New York City – and continue to persist in Chicago, where a girl attending a holiday party was among the recent victims.

“Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter late Saturday following the death of Natalia Wallace, who police say was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m.

