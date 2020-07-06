Just arrived at the scene of triple deadly shooting. This is just feet from where a young girl was shot and killed last night. pic.twitter.com/jUNLLu1uPz

Why are they still there?

Via WSB:

ATLANTA — Police are responding to the second deadly shooting near the burned out Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died in just 24 hours.

Last night, an 8-year-old was killed after an armed group of men shot into the car she was riding in as the driver tried to turn around.

On Sunday night around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to 1192 Pryor Street, next door to the Wendy’s, and found two people who appeared to have been shot.

A third victim arrived at Grady hospital a short time later.

