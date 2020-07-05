JUST IN: We just got these photos of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was killed last night near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks died: https://t.co/U2niKwoxXF pic.twitter.com/GI9zpSlbLl

Why is this not the biggest story in the country?

Via WSB:

ATLANTA — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night in Atlanta near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died last month.

Police identified the child Sunday as Secoriea Turner.

Officers said they responded to a shooting call near University Avenue and I-75/I-85 around 9:50 p.m. The location of the shooting was in a parking lot across the street from the now burned-out Wendy’s, which has been occupied by demonstrators since Brooks’ death.

Police said Turner was riding in a car with her mother and her mother’s friend when they exited the interstate at University Avenue.

