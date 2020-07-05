

Ten years in prison…

Via Daily Mail:

Loud cheers can be heard and several protesters were seen jumping out of joy.

From there, a group of protesters gathered around the now-broken statue, grabbed the ropes and began dragging it to Inner Harbor.

Several people can be hear cheering off camera when the statue crashes into the water and appears to sink.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the statue was owned by the city and dedicated in 1984 by former Mayor William Donald Schaefer and President Ronald Reagan.

A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. ‘Jack’ Young said the toppling of the statue is a part of a national and global reexamination over monuments ‘that may represent different things to different people.’

‘We understand the dynamics that are playing out in Baltimore are part of a national narrative,’ Lester Davis said.

‘We understand the frustrations. What the city wants to do is serve as a national model, particularly with how we’ve done with protesting.’

The group protesting on Saturday were reportedly demanding funds from the police department be diverted to social services, the public education, housing for the homeless community, reparations for Black Americans and the removal of all statues ‘honoring white supremacists, owners of enslaved people, perpetrators of genocide, and colonizers.’

