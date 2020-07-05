Boy, that’s a big finger to Newsom. But BLM protests are cool.

HOLY COW! Is anyone in Los Angeles seeing how many people are shooting off fireworks??? Hundreds are being launched in all directions. Looking at this video, you’d never know these types of fireworks are completely ILLEGAL in LA County… 😮#HappyFourthOfJuly #FourthofJuly2020 pic.twitter.com/wN7zmRiQI9

— Steve Kuzj (@SteveKuzj) July 5, 2020