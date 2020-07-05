Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4

But he was just against police brutality and he wasn’t really hating on the anthem or flag, right?

Via Daily Wire:

On Saturday, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick slammed Independence Day as a “celebration of white supremacy,” a far cry from the activist’s cheery July 4 post preceding his national anthem protests.

“Black [people] have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized [and] terrorized by America for centuries, [and] are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence,’ while you enslaved our ancestors,” posted the Nike-sponsored multi-millionaire. “We reject your celebration of white supremacy [and] look forward to liberation for all.”

