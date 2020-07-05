Live: https://www.pscp.tv/w/1OyKAgzYnLWJb

Portland Police on LRAD warning to not ingadge the federal courthouse and threatening arrest/crowd control agents. #Portlandprotest #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #portlandoregon #blm #acab #4thofJuly #portland #Fireworks pic.twitter.com/2KLn1yQ4Pa

— Garrison Davis (Teargas Proof) (@hungrybowtie) July 5, 2020