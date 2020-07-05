Live: https://www.pscp.tv/w/1OyKAgzYnLWJb
Portland Police on LRAD warning to not ingadge the federal courthouse and threatening arrest/crowd control agents. #Portlandprotest #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #portlandoregon #blm #acab #4thofJuly #portland #Fireworks pic.twitter.com/2KLn1yQ4Pa
— Garrison Davis (Teargas Proof) (@hungrybowtie) July 5, 2020
Portland 4 of July sheep herder convention 2020. pic.twitter.com/7v8E7v8TcD
— J4ke (@J4k3_C4mpb3ll) July 5, 2020
🚨 #Portland#protests2020 #Riots2020 #USARIOTS #USAProtests #USARevolts #BlackLivesMatter #PortlandProtests #PortlandRiots #portlandpolice #portlandpd #PortlandOR #Oregon #BreakingNews #PDXprotests #pdx911 pic.twitter.com/vPo1j0ny7Z
— ʙɪɢ ᴡɪʟʟ🍁😷 (@WillontheRadio) July 5, 2020
🚨 #Portland#protests2020 #Riots2020 #USARIOTS #USAProtests #USARevolts #BlackLivesMatter #PortlandProtests #PortlandRiots #portlandpolice #portlandpd #PortlandOR #Oregon #BreakingNews #PDXprotests #pdx911 pic.twitter.com/6zv1l0oVVt
— ʙɪɢ ᴡɪʟʟ🍁😷 (@WillontheRadio) July 5, 2020