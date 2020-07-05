Folks with BLM shirts/signs, Refuse Fascism and Rev Com shirts.
#BLM protesters dance and step on American flag on Blacks Lives Matter Plaza in DC pic.twitter.com/zIwNrFSLoy
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020
"F*** the 4th of July, F*** the American flag" #BLM protester tells Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/HW3BcDXlll
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020
Protesters outside the White House have now set a big American flag on fire while chanting: America was never great! pic.twitter.com/448IPYUR0y
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020