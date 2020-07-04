Via NY Post:

The options for the NBA’s social justice messages are set.

Players will have a list of 29 statements to choose from to put on the back of their jerseys in place of their names for the first four days of the league’s resumption in Orlando, ESPN’s The Undefeated reported Friday.

The list, as agreed upon by the league and the NBA Players Association, includes these messages: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

Keep reading…