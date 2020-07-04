Team name since 1915, bye bye, all must go…

Via ESPN:

CLEVELAND — They have been known as the Cleveland Indians since 1915. But those days could be over.

Amid new pressure sparked by a national movement to correct racial wrongdoings, the Indians said Friday night that they will review their long-debated nickname, which has been in place for 105 years.

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality,” the team said in a statement that came hours after the NFL’s Washington Redskins announced a similar move. “Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.”

