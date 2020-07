BREAKING: Protestors using vans to block entrance to Mt. Rushmore event. Removing tires creating physical barrier to event. pic.twitter.com/og0DND5FHH — Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) July 3, 2020

Tires removed from vans creating physical barriers as they can no longer be driven. pic.twitter.com/b74hWLj3VW — Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) July 3, 2020

Protestors continuing to yell demands at law enforcement. Taunting Trump supports as well. — Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) July 3, 2020

#BREAKING: National guard is working to disperse protesters who have formed a blockade leading to Mount Rushmore where President Trump will deliver a 4th of July speech. pic.twitter.com/XeZaTdLwka — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) July 3, 2020