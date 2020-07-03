These are the fireworks antifa are using to attack police & the public in Portland. Last night one of their own comrades was injured by their explosive outside the federal courthouse. They rioted for hours and started a fire inside the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/TO1TAoRPsN

On night of 2–3 July in downtown Portland, hundreds of antifa attacked the federal courthouse. They attacked responding police w/bottles, rocks, a knife & more. After breaking the building's glass doors, they launched mortars inside, starting a fire. https://t.co/MS27EIDeut pic.twitter.com/3zA68VHU9z

This is the aftermath of more than 30 days of antifa rioting in Portland. There are no signs it is slowing. Last night they targeted the federal courthouse, smashing windows & setting fire. The area is trashed w/debris from glass bottles & fireworks used as weapons against police pic.twitter.com/UYGe3DgbVd

Law enforcement in downtown Portland have been under attack for hours at the federal courthouse by antifa extremists. They hurl projectile weapons at police & when officers respond, go on social media tagging politicians & lawyers claiming police brutality pic.twitter.com/K6I3sxw7jS

This is a war.

Via Daily Wire:

On Thursday night, a violent riot broke out in Portland as reported Antifa activists attempted to attack the Portland federal courthouse.

The Portland police stated activists were “starting fires, throwing rocks at officers, pointing lasers at officers, and launching projectiles with slingshots at officers” as the police ordered them to disperse.

The Portland Police attempted to reach the rioters via Twitter, writing in the early morning hours: “A riot has been declared in the area of the Federal Courthouse and Justice Center. You must leave the area now by moving to the south and the west. CS gas and other crowd control munitions may be deployed. Leave the area now. There is criminal activity in this crowd to include throwing of fireworks and projectiles. You must cease these illegal actions immediately. Move out of the area now. Officers are disengaging. Do not follow officers. If you do, you will be subject to force.”

