This is a war.

Via Daily Wire:

On Thursday night, a violent riot broke out in Portland as reported Antifa activists attempted to attack the Portland federal courthouse.

The Portland police stated activists were “starting fires, throwing rocks at officers, pointing lasers at officers, and launching projectiles with slingshots at officers” as the police ordered them to disperse.

The Portland Police attempted to reach the rioters via Twitter, writing in the early morning hours: “A riot has been declared in the area of the Federal Courthouse and Justice Center. You must leave the area now by moving to the south and the west. CS gas and other crowd control munitions may be deployed. Leave the area now. There is criminal activity in this crowd to include throwing of fireworks and projectiles. You must cease these illegal actions immediately. Move out of the area now. Officers are disengaging. Do not follow officers. If you do, you will be subject to force.”

