Via The Sun:

Maxwell and Epstein were known to be well connected and photos have frequently shown them at parties and private gatherings alongside some of the world’s most prominent celebrities, politicians, and businessmen.

A photo circulating on social media shows Maxwell with Tesla billionaire Musk at an Oscars afterparty thrown by US magazine Vanity Fair in 2014.

Asked yesterday by an anonymous twitter user whether the two were friends, Musk replied: “Don’t know Ghislaine at all.

“She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago.

“Real question is why [Vanity Fair] invited her in the first place.”

Epstein killed himself in August while awaiting trial on charges for the sex trafficking of minors, and Maxwell has long faced allegations that she aided and participated in his abuse, though denies any wrongdoing.

