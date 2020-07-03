Via CNN:

An Oregon State Trooper is on administrative leave and officials have apologized after coffee shop owners say the trooper used profanity and scoffed at the state’s mask mandate when he and other officers were asked to wear one.

“Oregon State Police Troopers are not above the law and this conduct is being immediately addressed,” Travis Hampton, Superintendent of the Oregon State Police, said in a statement emailed to CNN.

On Wednesday, four Oregon State Troopers entered a Corvallis coffee shop without wearing face masks despite the statewide mandate issued by Gov. Kate Brown requiring facial coverings in indoor public spaces, Robert and Kathryn Morgan, owners of Allan’s Coffee and Tea, said in an email statement to CNN.

Keep reading…