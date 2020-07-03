The only question is if she will crack and tell the truth, or crack and tell a lie. One of the Assistant U.S. Attorneys on the case is Maurene Comey, Comey’s daughter.

Via Daily Caller:

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell will fully cooperate with authorities, according to Epstein’s Ponzi scheme partner Steven Hoffenberg. A grand jury indicted the British socialite and heiress on charges of conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors for illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury. She was arrested at 8:30 am Thursday morning in Bradford, New Hampshire. Keep reading…