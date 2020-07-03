Via Dallas News:

Over two years after Billy Chemirmir’s arrest, families who say their elderly loved ones were killed by the serial murder suspect are wondering what’s taking so long for county officials to declare the deaths homicides.

Dallas County Medical Examiner Jeffery Barnard said Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the process of amending those death certificates but that he will work to clear the cases by the end of July.

The death certificate revisions aren’t the only part of the investigation into Chemirmir that has been slowed by the pandemic. His attorney, Phillip Hayes, said Thursday that the virus also will delay his criminal trial.

