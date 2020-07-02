So what do they play the second week? A different racial ‘anthem’ every week?

Via NY Post:

NFL games in Week 1 may be starting a little differently this season.

According to ESPN, the league will have renditions of “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” traditionally known as the Black national anthem, played before “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the NFL’s regular season gets underway.

The NFL is also considering other ways to recognize the victims of police brutality during the upcoming season, which is slated to start on Sept. 10.

