This is a really important takedown, Charter has been alleged to be involved in a lot of actions, he’s part of “Smash Racism” which was the group that was harassing politicians. Some of whom went to Tucker Carlson’s house. Hopefully someone makes that connection too as they look at charges.

Via Fox News:

Federal law enforcement officials on Thursday arrested a man in Washington they call a “ringleader” in the recent attempt to destroy the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square near the White House.

Law enforcement sources tell Fox News that Jason Charter was arrested at his residence Thursday morning, without incident, and charged with destruction of federal property. He was arrested by the FBI and U.S. Park Police as part of a joint task force.

These sources add that Charter has connections to Antifa and was in a leadership role on the night of June 22 when a large group of protesters tried to pull down the statue.

