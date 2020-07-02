Remember the girl who said she would “stab” anyone who said All Lives Matter yesterday? Here she is today 😆 pic.twitter.com/ka47P6VOdC — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 2, 2020

Pro tip? Maybe learn that you don’t post crazy Tik Toks threatening to stab people? Nothing to do with Trump supporters, maybe Deloitte just doesn’t want someone who would say such a thing? “Devotion to human rights” = threatening to stab people.

Via NY Post:

The Harvard graduate who said in a TikTok video that she would “stab” anyone who told her “All Lives Matter” revealed in a new pair of recordings that she has lost her job over the perceived threats and ensuing furor. “Standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” a teary Claira Janover said in a new video posted Wednesday afternoon. “The job that I’d worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything.” Janover’s LinkedIn account lists her as an “incoming government and public business service analyst” at Deloitte, a UK-based accounting firm. Keep reading…